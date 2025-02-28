EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Position Increased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 71,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $8,757,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,195,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,419,000 after purchasing an additional 51,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.44.

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,890. This represents a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,924. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $208.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.51.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

