Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Exact Sciences by 838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EXAS opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.79.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

