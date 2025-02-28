FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $37.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. FARO Technologies traded as high as $32.95 and last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 89978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Yuval Wasserman sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $177,378.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,601.20. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FARO Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $596.03 million, a P/E ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 1.40.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.40 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

