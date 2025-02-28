Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,378 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3,140.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 791.2% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FENY opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.