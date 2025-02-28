First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $140.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $157.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

