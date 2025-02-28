First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.43 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 20th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCCS. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

