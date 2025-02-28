First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $62,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3,410.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 369,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,308,000 after purchasing an additional 303,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 37,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.02 and a one year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2964 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.