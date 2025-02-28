First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $73,000 Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in AAON by 521.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 202.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AAON by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $702,368.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,052.42. This trade represents a 54.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,986. This trade represents a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day moving average is $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.87.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

