First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,843.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,665.71 and a 1 year high of $2,023.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,891.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,854.08.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

