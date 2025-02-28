First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.