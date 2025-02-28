First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 120 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 71.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 59.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total value of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,178,270.72. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on RNR

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RNR stock opened at $233.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.73. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $208.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.