First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,374,000 after purchasing an additional 87,780 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 523,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,262,000 after purchasing an additional 78,496 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 13.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 454,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 55,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 302,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DORM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.95. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $76,032.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 832,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,639,499.30. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Mcknight sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total transaction of $1,140,497.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,404.68. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,533 shares of company stock worth $6,619,683. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

