Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Flywire Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Flywire will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 33,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 60,210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 711,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 101,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

