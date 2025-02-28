Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by BTIG Research

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flywire from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Get Flywire alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FLYW

Flywire Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FLYW opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. Flywire has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 15.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Flywire by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.