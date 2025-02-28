Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FLYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87. Flywire has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 33,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 60,210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth about $2,486,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Flywire by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 711,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 101,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

