Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 481 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TD. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

