Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 675 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at $175,415,408.94. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $58,728,979.23. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at $225,674,752.68. The trade was a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 1.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of BROS opened at $76.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.76, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31.

BROS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

