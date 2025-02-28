Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 450.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 42,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 34,887 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Datadog by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $3,699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 195,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,956,759.33. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $18,148,051.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,674 shares of company stock valued at $82,904,025 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 222.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.80 and a 12-month high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.