Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 109.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 64.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,030,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,133 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,872,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,802,000 after buying an additional 1,240,478 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Logitech International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,451,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,611,000 after acquiring an additional 89,788 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2,315.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,445,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Logitech International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,097,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,348,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,816.80. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $101.21 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $74.72 and a 1 year high of $105.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Bank of America cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

