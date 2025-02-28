Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 324 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $113,039,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 166,986.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,548,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,966 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,012,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 106,456 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $49.53.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

