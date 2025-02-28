Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 3,416 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 488.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 246.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.7 %

BRX opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.