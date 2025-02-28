Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,842 iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 22,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1,603.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter worth about $716,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

