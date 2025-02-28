Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EWU stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.