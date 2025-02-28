Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,013.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 775,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,415,000 after acquiring an additional 69,685 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.20.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,628.24. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,489 shares of company stock worth $2,002,829 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

