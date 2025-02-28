Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Portillo’s by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 47,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo's Stock Up 0.2 %

PTLO opened at $13.98 on Friday. Portillo’s Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTLO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

Portillo's Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

