Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,059,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,987,000 after acquiring an additional 722,153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,768,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8,314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 409,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,925,000 after purchasing an additional 405,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Down 3.3 %

CoStar Group stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.49. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 8.96.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.