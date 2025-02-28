Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.71. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $18,945,653.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,103,510.86. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 474,000 shares of company stock worth $37,492,778. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

