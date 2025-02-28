Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 175.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,015,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,482,000 after buying an additional 1,071,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in TechnipFMC by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,200,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,100,000 after purchasing an additional 133,775 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth approximately $185,643,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,639,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,838,000 after purchasing an additional 679,748 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,399,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,177,000 after buying an additional 219,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTI opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

