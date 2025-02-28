Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,643,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,653,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,582,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 65,749 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,665,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,977,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cannae by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Stock Up 0.6 %

CNNE opened at $19.64 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Cannae’s payout ratio is -9.98%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNNE

Cannae Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.