Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 106.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $93.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $75,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,444. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EWBC

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.