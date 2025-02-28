Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,700,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,855,000 after buying an additional 3,604,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,893,000 after buying an additional 390,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 457,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,077,000 after buying an additional 48,580 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 442,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $51,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of THC opened at $130.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $88.98 and a 52-week high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

