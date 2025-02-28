Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 248.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Up 0.3 %

LNN opened at $132.98 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.39.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lindsay from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on Lindsay

About Lindsay

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.