Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 275.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group International Equity ETF worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,443,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,097,000 after buying an additional 103,552 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group International Equity ETF stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $129.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.