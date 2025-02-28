Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $110,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 51,933.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 155,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,256,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,321,000.

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.28. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

