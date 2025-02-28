Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $120,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

