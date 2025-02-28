Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $121,000 Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,592 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 930,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,772,000 after buying an additional 845,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,502,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,382,000 after buying an additional 453,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,440,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,378,000 after buying an additional 384,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 370,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after buying an additional 284,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE HWM opened at $133.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $140.55. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.