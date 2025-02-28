Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $125,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.