Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $91,000 Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 9.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $79.45 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $303.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OTTR. StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

