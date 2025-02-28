Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $94,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Stanich Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,690,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NUBD stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $22.88.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

