Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $112,000 in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,919,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Archer Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,858,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,867,000.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLDR opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.