Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $93,000 in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIDI. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, David Kennon Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 385,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIDI stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

