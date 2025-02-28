Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 1,780.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 239,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 226,679 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GNOV opened at $35.01 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

