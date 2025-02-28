Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 1,421 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Free Report) by 126.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.