Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 2,121 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWS. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,016,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 232,620.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 100,027 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Commons Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

