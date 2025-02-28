Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 5,048 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 1,009.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 6,001.3% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $17.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $21.87.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

