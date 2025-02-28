Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 649 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 23.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $53.04 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 139.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSTG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $1,229,875.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,142,827.52. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 8,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $516,611.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,050.96. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,178 shares of company stock worth $8,871,746 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

