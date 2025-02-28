Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 54.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 46.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

