Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in EQT by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,716,968,000 after buying an additional 20,700,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 24.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 34.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582,418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 386.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,347,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,741 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,979,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Truist Financial upped their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.39.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

Insider Activity

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

