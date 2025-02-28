Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 293.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 39,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 92,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GLOV opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

