Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 508,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 297,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 110,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,519,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV opened at $188.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.59. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $170.26 and a one year high of $199.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

